Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $168.60. 35,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,981. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $133.16 and a 1-year high of $168.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

