Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $84.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.