Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,980. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

