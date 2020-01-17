Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $304.03. 2,559,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $238.95 and a 1-year high of $304.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

