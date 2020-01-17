Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the period.

VBR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.72. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,728. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $120.37 and a 1 year high of $139.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

