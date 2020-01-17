Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.45. 851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,067. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $119.36 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

