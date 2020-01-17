Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Boosted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.6% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 60,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 96,077 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,746. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.41 and a twelve month high of $92.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

