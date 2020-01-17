Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $190.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.05 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

