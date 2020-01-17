Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,384,000 after buying an additional 110,794 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 192,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $128.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.5985 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.