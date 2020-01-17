ValuEngine Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to “Buy”

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.
FCX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,998,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,206,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 348,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
