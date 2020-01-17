ValuEngine Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to “Buy”

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

FCX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,998,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,206,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 348,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

