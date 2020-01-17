ValuEngine Lowers Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities set a $69.00 target price on Zogenix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $786,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 1,388.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

