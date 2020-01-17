ValuEngine Lowers Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SYRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 630,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,284. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $133,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

