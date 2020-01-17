ValuEngine Lowers SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital cut SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 47,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,694. SurModics has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.93 million, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.99.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts predict that SurModics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,702 shares of company stock worth $433,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the second quarter worth $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

