ValuEngine Downgrades Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of PLL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. 773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.62. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.00.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

