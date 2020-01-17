ValuEngine Downgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FATE. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,804.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,714 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after purchasing an additional 857,143 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 133,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 586,589 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.