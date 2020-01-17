Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.02.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.41. 496,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,300. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

