Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

VCNX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 585.69% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

