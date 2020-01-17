V Systems (VSYS) Market Cap Achieves $59.53 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. In the last week, V Systems has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $59.53 million and $3.72 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get V Systems alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.03358082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00198606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems’ total supply is 3,815,863,658 coins and its circulating supply is 1,901,005,194 coins. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems . V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems . V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V Systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.