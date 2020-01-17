US Masters Residential Property Fund Unit (ASX:URF) Trading 0.8% Higher

US Masters Residential Property Fund Unit (ASX:URF)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.60 ($0.42) and last traded at A$0.60 ($0.42), 1,038,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.59 ($0.42).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.31, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 7.75.

US Masters Residential Property Fund Unit Company Profile (ASX:URF)

US Masters Residential Property Fund (Fund) was established in 2011 and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (URF.ASX). The Fund was established to give investors exposure to US residential property and is the largest Australian-listed property trust with a primary strategy of investing in freestanding and multi-tenant US residential property in the New York metropolitan area.

