US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Short Interest Update

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. 72,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,155. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

