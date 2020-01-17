Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

UROV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,691. The stock has a market cap of $405.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

