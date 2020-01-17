Unum Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Unum Group has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 1,429,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,864. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.