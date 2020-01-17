UnlimitedIP Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, OTCBTC, Allcoin and HADAX. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $283,501.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.70 or 0.03405708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00197442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00127618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, HADAX and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.