Universa (UTNP) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.76 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Livecoin. Universa has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $392.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.03604893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00204694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Universa

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

