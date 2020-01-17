UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.45. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.25-16.55 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $300.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.85 and its 200 day moving average is $255.32. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.50.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

