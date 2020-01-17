United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Position Cut by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $154.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.29. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $110.30 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

