United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 58,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1,466.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 213,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.15. 219,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,811. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $110.30 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.29.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

