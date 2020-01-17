United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $50,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,266 shares in the company, valued at $328,265.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $336,395. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

USLM traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $93.90. 2,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $68.20 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $527.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USLM shares. BidaskClub lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

