United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $97,269,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $48,144,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.59. 148,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

