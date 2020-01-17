Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.81 and a 200 day moving average of $170.70. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $184.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 229.4% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

