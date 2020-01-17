Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

UNB traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

