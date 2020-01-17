Unikoin Gold (UKG) Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, OKEx and Upbit. During the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Unikoin Gold has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $1,128.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.03603161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00205124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Profile

Unikoin Gold’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,847,371 tokens. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com . Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com

Unikoin Gold Token Trading

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, OKEx, DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

