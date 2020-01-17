UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.43. 659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.63. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. TheStreet raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $243,997.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

