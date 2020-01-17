Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.00

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $6.20. Ultrapar Participacoes shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 96,869 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGP. Banco Santander raised Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Santander raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 749.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 1,759,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,084,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 657,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 578,589 shares during the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

