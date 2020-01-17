Ulord Price Up 20.5% This Week (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Ulord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. Over the last week, Ulord has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Ulord has a market cap of $930,035.00 and approximately $119,823.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.03153550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00130702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ulord

Ulord’s total supply is 166,587,995 coins and its circulating supply is 69,090,350 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ulord’s official website is ulord.one

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

