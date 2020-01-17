UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.82

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.82 and traded as low as $85.10. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 1,106,105 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29.

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

