U.S. Bancorp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.66.

NYSE USB opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 168,646 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.