U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

