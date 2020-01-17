U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.
Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06.
In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.