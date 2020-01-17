Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.38% of Two Harbors Investment worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

TWO opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

