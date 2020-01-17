Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $140.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $119.58 on Monday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $755,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $763,220.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,835 shares of company stock worth $16,912,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 82.6% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 39,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

