TSP Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Novavax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Novavax by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Novavax by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,439,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,179. The stock has a market cap of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

