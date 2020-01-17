TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 2.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 19,499.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 214.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $9,947,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 in the last three months.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,605,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,271. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

