Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Short Interest Update

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Currently, 34.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.

TRUP traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 174,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,058. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at $82,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $144,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,300 shares of company stock worth $956,497. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 165.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trupanion by 145.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 145,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after buying an additional 100,432 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Trupanion by 78.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 99,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 target price on Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

