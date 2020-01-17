TrueUSD (TUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $510.17 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $148.16 million and approximately $510.17 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC on popular exchanges including HBUS, Crex24, Binance and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 147,749,021 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, Bittrex, HitBTC, Koinex, Cryptopia, HBUS, WazirX, CoinTiger, Upbit, IDEX, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Binance and Bitso. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.