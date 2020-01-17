Truehand Inc Sells 600 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Truehand Inc lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,661,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,483,367. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

