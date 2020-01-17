Truehand Inc Sells 500 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Truehand Inc lessened its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 38.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 265.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $144.50. 1,608,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.