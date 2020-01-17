Truehand Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Truehand Inc lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nucor makes up 1.9% of Truehand Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nucor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,338. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

