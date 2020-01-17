TrueFeedBack (TFB) One Day Volume Tops $127,902.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $600,399.00 and $127,902.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack