Trollcoin Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Day (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $155,044.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00057270 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00075035 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,722.42 or 0.99946871 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053858 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001519 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

