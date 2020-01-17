Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.05

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $968.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

